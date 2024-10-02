Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,650,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 43,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 17,607 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 646,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,088,000 after acquiring an additional 11,581 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 56,800 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Scott Neal sold 6,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total value of $668,465.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,030.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 56,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,680,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,507 shares of company stock valued at $11,654,176. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

NASDAQ SFM opened at $110.97 on Wednesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $111.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SFM

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.