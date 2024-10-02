Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 54,136 Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 671.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,201 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,136 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Bancolombia were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,519,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Bancolombia in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,080,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bancolombia in the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Bancolombia by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bancolombia by 578.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares during the last quarter.

Bancolombia Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CIB opened at $31.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.59. Bancolombia S.A. has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $37.85.

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.01. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bancolombia S.A. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.8456 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is currently 53.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CIB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Bancolombia from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $32.40.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

