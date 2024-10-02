Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 580 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 321.8% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $141.85 on Wednesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $147.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.49.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.12 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 39.15%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.20%.

In related news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 840 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $120,481.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,648.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $120,481.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,648.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 415 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.85, for a total value of $58,452.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,124.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,355 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,315. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Royal Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

