Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.04 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.13% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XSD. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,931,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,115,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 69,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,660,000. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 44,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,364,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XSD opened at $231.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.08 and its 200-day moving average is $235.13. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.00 and a fifty-two week high of $273.98.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

