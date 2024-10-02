Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in ICU Medical were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in ICU Medical by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the second quarter worth $71,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,650,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,479,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $179.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.33. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.28 and a 12-month high of $188.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -73.12 and a beta of 0.65.

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.64 million. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. ICU Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ICUI shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on ICU Medical from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICU Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,665,666.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,665,666.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel Woolson sold 2,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $408,376.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,324.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,552 shares of company stock valued at $6,679,322 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

