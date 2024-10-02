Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,741 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNLA. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Mendel Money Management grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 129.2% in the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 20,230 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $252,000.

Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $48.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.57. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $47.74 and a 12 month high of $49.09.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1981 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

