Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:NTZ opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. Natuzzi has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $7.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average of $5.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natuzzi stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of Natuzzi worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Italy, China, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Israel, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

