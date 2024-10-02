Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance
Shares of OVBC stock opened at $24.24 on Tuesday. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.16. The company has a market capitalization of $116.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.03.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter.
Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
