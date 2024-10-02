Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance

Shares of OVBC stock opened at $24.24 on Tuesday. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.16. The company has a market capitalization of $116.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.03.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

