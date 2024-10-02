QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

QNST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuinStreet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.25.

QuinStreet Stock Performance

NASDAQ QNST opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.71. QuinStreet has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $20.91.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $198.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.39 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. Equities analysts expect that QuinStreet will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of QuinStreet

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 11,330.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,050,000 after purchasing an additional 225,720 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 804,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,342,000 after purchasing an additional 55,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

