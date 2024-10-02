Macy’s (NYSE:M) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on M. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Macy’s from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.43.

Macy’s Stock Down 1.7 %

M opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.84. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 514.33 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.1737 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,300.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $457,827.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,598,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $457,827.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,598,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $359,879.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,067,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,665 shares of company stock worth $842,372 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 200.3% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 230,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 153,789 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Macy’s during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s in the second quarter valued at $209,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

