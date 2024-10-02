Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KMT. Barclays upped their target price on Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Kennametal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kennametal

Kennametal Price Performance

NYSE KMT opened at $25.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.68. Kennametal has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $27.04.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $543.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,400,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 188.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 84,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 54,882 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Kennametal by 141,050.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Kennametal by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Kennametal by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 22,010 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.