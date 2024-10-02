RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBTFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ RIBT opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.13. RiceBran Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.51.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from traditional and ancient small grains. It also produces products utilizing proprietary processes to deliver improved nutrition, ease of use, and extended shelf-life, while addressing consumer demand for all natural, non-GMO, and organic products.

