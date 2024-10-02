OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Price Performance
OPHC stock opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.41. The stock has a market cap of $43.84 million, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. OptimumBank has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $4.98.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 18.24%.
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.
