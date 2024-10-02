OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Price Performance

OPHC stock opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.41. The stock has a market cap of $43.84 million, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. OptimumBank has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $4.98.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 18.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimumBank

OptimumBank Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in OptimumBank by 52.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in OptimumBank by 21.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in OptimumBank during the first quarter worth about $1,100,000. Institutional investors own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.