MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

MV Oil Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

MVO opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $109.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.76. MV Oil Trust has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $13.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.52.

Get MV Oil Trust alerts:

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter.

MV Oil Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of MV Oil Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.22%. This is a positive change from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. MV Oil Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of MV Oil Trust by 176.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 32,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 20,791 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MV Oil Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 67,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MV Oil Trust

(Get Free Report)

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds term net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. MV Oil Trust was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MV Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MV Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.