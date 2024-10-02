RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of RFIL stock opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.45. RF Industries has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $4.65. The company has a market cap of $41.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RF Industries stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,296 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.15% of RF Industries worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

