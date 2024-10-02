RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RFIL
RF Industries Trading Down 2.2 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RF Industries
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RF Industries stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,296 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.15% of RF Industries worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About RF Industries
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than RF Industries
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.