ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Singular Research upgraded ARC Document Solutions to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

ARC Document Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE ARC opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $145.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ARC Document Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $3.41.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $75.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.60 million. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Equities research analysts predict that ARC Document Solutions will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARC Document Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARC Document Solutions

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 15.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 16.3% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 55,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,805 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 29.6% in the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 60,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,837 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 80.7% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 72,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 32,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 28.0% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 134,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

Featured Stories

