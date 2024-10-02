TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also commented on BLD. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on TopBuild from $555.00 to $489.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $449.00.

TopBuild Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BLD stock opened at $406.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $398.84 and a 200-day moving average of $406.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.77. TopBuild has a 52-week low of $217.08 and a 52-week high of $495.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.34.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 2,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

