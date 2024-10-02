NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. NetSol Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70. The company has a market cap of $31.93 million, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.07.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $16.45 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NetSol Technologies stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NetSol Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NTWK Free Report ) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of NetSol Technologies worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

