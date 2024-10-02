NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
NetSol Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. NetSol Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70. The company has a market cap of $31.93 million, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.07.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $16.45 million during the quarter.
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
