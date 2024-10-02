Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

EL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $129.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $120.64.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $97.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.28 and a 200-day moving average of $114.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.64, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $82.39 and a 12 month high of $159.75.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.31%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,714.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3,065.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,983,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000,000 after buying an additional 1,920,439 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $291,171,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,686,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,555 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 44.4% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 3,466,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3,477.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 566,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,804,000 after purchasing an additional 550,355 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

