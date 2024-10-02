Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of PULM opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.99. Pulmatrix has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $2.75.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 95.18% and a negative return on equity of 46.86%.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focused on development of novel inhaled therapeutic products to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company offers iSPERSE, an engineered dry powder delivery platform, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

