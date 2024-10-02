Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

AA has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Alcoa from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Alcoa from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.64.

Alcoa stock opened at $39.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.69 and its 200-day moving average is $36.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 2.42. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $45.48.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is -10.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Alcoa by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in Alcoa by 1,678.6% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 175,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 166,009 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 8,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 210,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

