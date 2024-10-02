Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Power REIT Stock Performance
NYSE:PW opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.91. Power REIT has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.70.
About Power REIT
