Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $10.10 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.46.

Aaron’s Stock Performance

Shares of Aaron’s stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. Aaron’s has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average is $8.81. The stock has a market cap of $312.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $503.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.91 million. Aaron’s had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.29%.

Institutional Trading of Aaron’s

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 314.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 239.5% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 172.8% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 12,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Featured Stories

