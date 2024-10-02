Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries Stock Up 2.9 %

BRN opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. Barnwell Industries has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.47. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.09.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.53 million during the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 22.12%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Barnwell Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. ( NYSE:BRN Free Report ) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.55% of Barnwell Industries worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

