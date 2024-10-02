Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Barnwell Industries Stock Up 2.9 %
BRN opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. Barnwell Industries has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.47. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.09.
Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.53 million during the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 22.12%.
Institutional Trading of Barnwell Industries
About Barnwell Industries
Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Barnwell Industries
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.