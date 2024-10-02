SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of SIF opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.53. The company has a market cap of $29.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.99. SIFCO Industries has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $5.96.
SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a negative return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter.
SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company’s processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.
