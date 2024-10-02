Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $125.54

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.54 and traded as high as $128.16. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust shares last traded at $127.62, with a volume of 11,675 shares traded.

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000.

About Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

