New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NGD. Cibc World Mkts upgraded New Gold to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of New Gold from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of New Gold from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of New Gold from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.74.

New Gold Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:NGD opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. New Gold has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $3.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.54. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 1.29.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $218.20 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of New Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,328,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948,394 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in New Gold by 8.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,499,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613,145 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in New Gold by 13.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,111,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,200 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in New Gold by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 10,101,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of New Gold by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 5,210,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,745 shares during the period. 42.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

