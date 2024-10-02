InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of InspireMD in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

InspireMD Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSPR opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52. InspireMD has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $3.85.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). InspireMD had a negative net margin of 388.67% and a negative return on equity of 62.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that InspireMD will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of InspireMD

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InspireMD stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of InspireMD at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.78% of the company’s stock.

InspireMD Company Profile

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

