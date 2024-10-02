Banco Santander (LON:BNC) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $365.45

Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 365.45 ($4.89) and traded as high as GBX 384.50 ($5.14). Banco Santander shares last traded at GBX 367 ($4.91), with a volume of 380,466 shares.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 365.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 378.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £56.24 billion, a PE ratio of 611.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.32.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a €0.10 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is 2,500.00%.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

