Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $188.09

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.09 and traded as high as $190.00. Monarch Cement shares last traded at $183.95, with a volume of 621 shares traded.
Monarch Cement Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $678.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.09 and a 200 day moving average of $188.11.
Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Monarch Cement had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 25.25%. The company had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter.
Monarch Cement Announces Dividend
About Monarch Cement
The Monarch Cement Company engages in the manufacture and sale of portland cement in the United States. The company also provides masonry cement, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.
