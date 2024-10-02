Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $188.09

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.09 and traded as high as $190.00. Monarch Cement shares last traded at $183.95, with a volume of 621 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $678.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.09 and a 200 day moving average of $188.11.

Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Monarch Cement had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 25.25%. The company had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Monarch Cement’s payout ratio is currently 13.45%.

The Monarch Cement Company engages in the manufacture and sale of portland cement in the United States. The company also provides masonry cement, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.

