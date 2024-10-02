Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $59.00

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.00 and traded as high as $61.34. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF shares last traded at $60.89, with a volume of 25,176 shares trading hands.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

