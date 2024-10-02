The Income & Growth VCT (LON:IGV) Insider Buys £49,909.45 in Stock

The Income & Growth VCT (LON:IGV – Get Free Report) insider Maurice Helfgott purchased 70,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £49,909.45 ($66,759.56).

Income & Growth VCT Price Performance

Shares of LON IGV opened at GBX 66 ($0.88) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 68.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 68.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £176.42 million, a P/E ratio of 1,650.00 and a beta of 0.19. The Income & Growth VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 64.50 ($0.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 75 ($1.00).

Get Income & Growth VCT alerts:

Income & Growth VCT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Income & Growth VCT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25,000.00%.

Income & Growth VCT Company Profile

The Income & Growth VCT plc is a venture capital trust. It invests in companies at various stages of development. The fund invests in unquoted and new and secondary issues of quoted companies, which already have a trading facility on the Alternative Investment Market or on OFEX. It primarily makes investments in support services, software and computer services and general retailers.

Featured Articles

