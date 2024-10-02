Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.96

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.96 and traded as high as C$1.04. Fission Uranium shares last traded at C$1.01, with a volume of 2,227,115 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright set a C$1.90 target price on Fission Uranium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Fission Uranium from C$1.75 to C$1.65 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$2.30 price target on shares of Fission Uranium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Get Fission Uranium alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FCU

Fission Uranium Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$867.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.00 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 23.97 and a quick ratio of 20.34.

Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Fission Uranium Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.