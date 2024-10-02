Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSE:PHYS.U) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.47

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSE:PHYS.U – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$19.47 and traded as high as C$20.67. Sprott Physical Gold Trust shares last traded at C$20.63, with a volume of 10,155 shares.
Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.57.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sprott Physical Gold Trust
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.