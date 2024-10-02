CAE (TSE:CAE) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $24.12

Shares of CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$24.12 and traded as high as C$25.42. CAE shares last traded at C$25.13, with a volume of 389,564 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on CAE from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on CAE from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CAE from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on CAE from C$28.50 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$30.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of C$8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.64.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.05 billion. CAE had a negative return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 1.1800581 EPS for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

