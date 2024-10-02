Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.58

Shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.58 and traded as high as C$0.60. Touchstone Exploration shares last traded at C$0.59, with a volume of 202,500 shares.

Touchstone Exploration Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of C$139.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.64.

Get Touchstone Exploration alerts:

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$14.42 million for the quarter. Touchstone Exploration had a negative return on equity of 18.11% and a negative net margin of 27.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Touchstone Exploration Inc. will post 0.0681818 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four lease operatorship properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.