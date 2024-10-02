FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.39

Shares of FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (CVE:FLY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.39 and traded as low as C$0.18. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions shares last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 16,900 shares changing hands.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,219.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.39. The firm has a market cap of C$7.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.38.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 512.14%. The business had revenue of C$4.31 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Company Profile

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. The company offers AFIRS, an automated flight information reporting system that is an aircraft satcom/interface device, which enables cockpit voice communications, real-time aircraft state analysis, and the transmission of aircraft data while inflight; TAMDAR, a tropospheric airborne meteorological data reporting system that deliver airborne weather and humidity data in real-time; FLYHT-WVSS-II, a mounted aircraft sensor that detects and reports water vapour; AFIRS Edge, provides AID functions to supply aircraft’s data to the flight deck for EFB applications; FleetWatch, offers configurable fleet situational awareness platform; FuelSense, provides insight to an airline’s management and usage of fuel; and ClearPort, a clear view into the status of an aircraft.

