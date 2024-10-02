Card Factory (LON:CARD) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $106.20

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 106.20 ($1.42) and traded as low as GBX 100.67 ($1.35). Card Factory shares last traded at GBX 101.40 ($1.36), with a volume of 1,526,059 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Card Factory in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 154 ($2.06) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.47) target price on shares of Card Factory in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Get Card Factory alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CARD

Card Factory Trading Up 0.2 %

Card Factory Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 123.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 106.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £353.17 million, a PE ratio of 845.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 0.84%. Card Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

Card Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. The company provides greeting cards, celebration accessories, and gifts through cardfactory stores, cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through its stores and online businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Card Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Card Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.