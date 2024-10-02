Granite Oil (OTCMKTS:GXOCF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.69

Granite Oil Corp (OTCMKTS:GXOCF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.69 and traded as low as $0.68. Granite Oil shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 49,600 shares.
Granite Oil Stock Down 1.1 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average is $0.69.
About Granite Oil
Granite Oil Corp. engages in the exploration for, exploitation, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. The company holds a 98% working interest in the Alberta Bakken properties covering 56,409 net undeveloped acres and 72,652 net developed acres with 68.0 net oil wells and 83.0 net gas wells located in southern Alberta.
