Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,664 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Omnicell worth $4,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Omnicell by 1,113.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 991,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,830,000 after purchasing an additional 909,480 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Omnicell by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,571,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,653,000 after purchasing an additional 434,336 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Omnicell by 16.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,753,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,246,000 after purchasing an additional 241,235 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Omnicell by 61.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 599,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,240,000 after purchasing an additional 228,093 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,066,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays raised Omnicell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Omnicell from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Omnicell from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

Omnicell Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $42.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -92.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.12 and a 12 month high of $46.05.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.41 million. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. Omnicell’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

