Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,133 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Nomad Foods worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 378.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods stock opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.30. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.78.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $810.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.21 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 9.78%. Research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOMD. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

