Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 198,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,710 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $4,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLYM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,148,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,862,000 after acquiring an additional 83,192 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,183,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,130,000 after acquiring an additional 234,536 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,088,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on PLYM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:PLYM opened at $22.32 on Wednesday. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.21 and a 12 month high of $25.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average is $22.10.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 223.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Plymouth Industrial REIT news, major shareholder Mirelf Vi Reit Investments Iv, sold 563,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $13,285,868.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,474,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,503,805.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

