Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 51.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,672,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 570,197 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.44% of Sabre worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Sabre

In related news, EVP Roshan Mendis bought 19,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $59,228.40. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 776,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,055.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.72. Sabre Co. has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $4.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.90.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $767.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.54 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

