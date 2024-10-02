Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.33 Million Position in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) by 1,225.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,576 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Informatica were worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Informatica by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Informatica by 78,094.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,270,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,034 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Informatica during the 1st quarter worth $4,162,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Informatica during the 1st quarter worth $1,933,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Informatica during the 4th quarter worth $757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Informatica alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Informatica

In other Informatica news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 64,501 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $1,817,638.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 437,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,324,466.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Informatica news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 64,501 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $1,817,638.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 437,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,324,466.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $278,121.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 146,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,072,342.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of Informatica stock opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,199.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.06. Informatica Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $39.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.95.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $400.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.97 million. Informatica had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Informatica Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Informatica from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Informatica in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Informatica from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Informatica from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Informatica from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Informatica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on Informatica

Informatica Profile

(Free Report)

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Informatica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informatica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.