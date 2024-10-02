Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,373 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,477 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Shinhan Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHG opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.28. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $46.05. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.92.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.19. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shinhan Financial Group Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

