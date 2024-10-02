Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,262 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Paycor HCM worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 950.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 52.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 100.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

PYCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Paycor HCM from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Paycor HCM from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.40.

Shares of Paycor HCM stock opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $25.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.20, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.45.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

