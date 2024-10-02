Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Autoliv worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Autoliv by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Autoliv by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Autoliv by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Autoliv by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in Autoliv by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ALV. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Autoliv from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Autoliv from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on Autoliv in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Autoliv in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.71.

Autoliv Trading Up 0.3 %

ALV stock opened at $93.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.16. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.37 and a 52 week high of $129.38.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Further Reading

