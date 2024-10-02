Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,273 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.00% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $241,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $319,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $420,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KCE opened at $124.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $248.40 million, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $80.19 and a 52 week high of $126.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.51.

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

