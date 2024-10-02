Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of LIT stock opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $34.65 and a twelve month high of $54.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.19.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.