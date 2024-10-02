Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 54.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,776 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $4,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,641,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,066,846,000 after purchasing an additional 192,854 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 57.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,285,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $626,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,408 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $424,130,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,364,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Enphase Energy by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 907,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,927,000 after acquiring an additional 90,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $111.20 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $141.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $303.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENPH. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ENPH

Enphase Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.